‘Together With Veterans’ initiative coming to the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An initiative benefitting veterans is being brought to Upper Michigan.

“Together With Veterans” is a grassroots organization from the Mental Illness Research and Education Clinical Center that assists veterans in rural areas. The initiative works to identify and connect at-risk veterans with resources and community service providers. The long-term goal of the initiative is to prevent veteran suicide.

“One of the primary ways to prevent suicide in any population is to connect the individuals, who are choosing a permanent solution to a temporary problem, connect them with their peers,” explained NMU Student Veterans Services Coordinator Michael Rutledge.

“Together With Veterans’ is sponsored by the VA Office of Rural Health, but the initiative is intended to be as close to community veterans as possible. Rutledge says one goal is to identify community veterans who want to participate on the committee or in planning. An introduction event for participating service providers will be held on April 29, the location is yet to be announced.

If you wish to participate in the initiative you can send an email to upperpeninsulatwv@gmail.com.

