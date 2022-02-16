Reward offered for information regarding vehicles, tools stolen from Cross General Contracting

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking and entering at Cross General Contracting in Munising.

According to police, vehicles and construction tools were stolen from Cross General Contracting between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday February 12 and 6:00 a.m. on Monday February 14.

Cross General Contracting is offering $5000 to anyone that can help lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

The items stolen include:

A 2018 red Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and short box. Michigan License plate DD82261

A 2010 burgundy Ford Ranger with Florida Plate IN77JV

A 20-foot flatbed trailer with monster ramps, a black frame, and no license plate

A well-used white Bobcat Skid Steer with a black cage

And over $10,000 worth of concrete and framing tools

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kinnunen with the Michigan State Police at (906) 475-9922

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.