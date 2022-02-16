Advertisement

REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be no wedding bells for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In Touch Weekly reports Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have called off their engagement.

The celebrity gossip website cites multiple sources saying the NFL MVP got “cold feet.”

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source tells In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Rodgers is 38. Woodley is 30.

Last February, Woodley beamed about her then-fiancé. “He’s, first of all, just a wonderful, incredible human being,” she said.

Rodgers just picked up his fourth NFL MVP award. Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind if he’ll come back to play another season in Green Bay. The Packers are reportedly ready to offer the four-time MVP quarterback a deal that would make him the highest-paid in the NFL.

