Proposal submissions underway for Marquette’s 7th annual Art Week

The event's theme for this year is Water, which is part of Marquette's Cultural Trail initiative(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual Art Week is coming back for a seventh year.

Each year, the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture celebrates the community through art exhibits, workshops, and performances at locations from Presque Isle Park all the way down to the Carp River.

This year’s theme is Water, as part of Marquette’s Cultural Trail initiative People of all ages are invited to propose how to connect people with the water through forms of art.

“{They can be} proposals that are inspired by the water that teach or bring awareness to anything from history to environmental issues, climate change, or just the beauty of the lake,” said Office of Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin.

People have until March 13 to submit their proposals and/or seek funding for them. The event itself is from June 20th to June 25th.

To apply or to get more information, visit MQTCompass.com. IF you have any questions, call 906-228-0472.

