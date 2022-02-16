Advertisement

Preschool apologizes, closes after blackface activity

A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving...
A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving blackface that was apparently intended to celebrate Black History Month. That teacher was fired.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces to celebrate Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school’s front door Sunday said the “curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize.”

The teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was fired.

Management said that because possible protests at the school could put children at risk, it was closing for the time being. If the school does reopen, it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette
Ore Dock Beer Garden Brownfield Plan gets Marquette City Commission approval

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
Ottawa's police chief resigns amid ongoing protests.
Ottawa police chief out amid Canada blockade frustrations
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
FILE - This Oct. 23, 2012 file photo shows Allison Gollust, communications director for New...
Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine