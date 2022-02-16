Advertisement

Practicing Wellness at Rise Up Yoga Studio

Healthy habits, self love, and morning margaritas
Jaylyn, Tia, and Kellie meditating at Rise Up Yoga Studio.
(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Imagine a pyramid. If the best version of yourself is at the top, then loving the current version of yourself is at the bottom.

Self-love is the name of the game at Rise Up Yoga Studio, and owner Kellie Boase says we all need more of it.

To practice self-love, you don’t necessarily have to add to your routine, but rather, reimagine the things you’re already doing. Although, it never hurts to sprinkle in a few healthy habits to your morning routine.

Boase talks about practices you can incorporate into your morning routine every day...

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga talks about the importance of meditation and practicing self-love.

Jaylyn Giotto, an instructor at Rise Up Yoga Studio, shares one of her favorite parts to her morning routine- the morning margarita!

To hear how it’s made...

Rise Up Yoga has a healthy habit for you to adopt- the morning margarita.

You can find Rise Up Yoga on Facebook and Instagram @riseupyoga906

