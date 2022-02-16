Advertisement

One relatively warmer day before another drop off

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Warmer air has been moving in overnight ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will top off into the 30s by midday. There could also be patchy freezing drizzle and mix as the front moves through. Areas downstate will end up with the brunt of this front as widespread rain develops today followed by mix and wet snow tomorrow. Traveling in counties south of the U.P. will be slippery over the next two days. Otherwise, a colder trend unfolds behind this front. Our next clipper system will bring widespread snow on Friday with an on and off lake effect during the weekend.

Today: Warmer, cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle mix

>Highs: Upper 20s west, upper 30s east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers west, teens east

Friday: Cloudy with widespread snow by the afternoon

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow early

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal with light snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy with light scattered snow

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Cloudy and continued cold

>Highs: Single numbers

