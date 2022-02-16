Advertisement

The Nature Conservancy taking part in UP200

Nature Conservancy
Nature Conservancy(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy is taking part in this year’s UP200 with a historical spin.

The race will be going through the Conservancy’s Laughing Whitefish Lake Preserve this week which is the same place that photographer George Shiras III took the first-ever night photos of wildlife. So, while you see others taking photos of the sled dogs, remember the first flash photographer at night took place in the U.P.

“He would actually sit in his canoe on the lake with his camera on the boat and wait for an animal and would take a picture in that direction and see what he got,” explained Chris Cantway, Nature Conservatory Restoration Associate.

During the race, the Conservancy will have a tent at the corner of Washington and Front Street where there will be warm drinks cowbells, and hats.

