‘Miracle Minute’ brings cross-town rivals together to support school shooting victims

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - On the court, Iron Mountain and Kingsford have one of the fiercest high school rivalries in the U.P. During the boys’ basketball game Tuesday night, this rivalry was used to benefit the grieving students at Oxford High School in Lower Michigan.

Separated by less than a mile after a short walk down Kimberly Avenue, students from Iron Mountain and Kingsford packed the gym for a good cause.

The cause? Students at Oxford High School, where four classmates were killed in a November school shooting.

“I have always been moved and just want to help people that go through something that serious,” said Maria Fornetti, Kingsford Junior.

Fornetti worked with the Kingsford administration to organize the event. The Iron Mountain-Kingsford boys’ basketball game was chosen to host the fundraiser.

“We have a connection to the Iron Mountain Community. We are the same community,” said Dave Lindbeck, Kingsford High School Principal.

Both schools worked together to create the “Miracle Minute.” Students rushed to get as many donations as possible in one minute.

“During a rivalry game, we have our student section that has a theme that they are for Iron Mountain, Kingsford has their theme where they want Kingsford to win. This is an opportunity for us to have one theme for us to raise money,” said William Traber, Iron Mountain High School Principal.

The unifying theme was USA. In one minute, $1,455.79 was donated. The mother of Iron Mountain guard Matthew Colavecchi won the 50-50 raffle buyout of $238, and she donated it all to Oxford. All that money will support grieving students.

“We are going to go to two different areas. One is going to be a victims foundation, and another one is therapy dogs,” Lindbeck said.

Twelve students from Oxford High School were on zoom to watch the events.

“Even small communities in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are thinking and doing things for them. I really hope they appreciate it,” said Ben Trevillian, Kingsford Basketball Junior Forward & Student Council Member.

Trevillian says this rivalry game was different, and both teams left the court embracing one another.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.