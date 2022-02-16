Michigan Tech adds four volleyball players to program

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech volleyball coach Matt Jennings announced that four student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program. Setter Olivia Heidel, and outside hitters Brooke Dzwik, Meaghan Raabe, Olivia Heidel and Makena Wesol will continue their education and playing careers at Tech beginning in 2021-22.

“We have a very talented and high character group joining us this fall,” Jennings said. “Each player brings a great deal of skill to their position and an excellent track record both academically and athletically. We’re very excited for them to get started and very grateful for the trust they’ve shown us in choosing Michigan Tech.

“We’re particularly excited about the level this group has been playing at leading up to their time here with us. Whether it’s state championships or extended success at the open juniors level, we are confident that these four will add a great deal to our gym culture and our overall performance.”

Brooke Dzwik is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Battle Creek, Michigan. She was named First Team All-State in 2020 and 2021 and was also the PrepDig D4 Player of the Year for Michigan in 2020 and 2021 at St. Philip Catholic High School. Dzwik was named the MVP of the South Central Athletic Association in 2020 and was All-City for Battle Creek all four years and all-conference all four years. She was Second Team All-State as a freshman and sophomore and finished with over 2,000 kills in her high school career. The Fighting Tigers were MHSAA D4 state champions in 2020 and 2021. Dzwik ranks second in the state in kills (37) in a state championship match and digs (32) in a championship match. She played club for Team Pineapple (Indiana) under Olympic medalist Lloy Ball.

Olivia Heidel is a 5-foot-11 setter from Roscoe, Illinois. She was a 2021 All-State Honorable Mention, an AVCA all-region pick, a two-time all-conference selection, and the team captain at Hononegah Community High School. She plays club for VC United and was named to the Junior Volleyball Association Watchlist in 2021. She’s an honor roll student and plans to major in business administration.

Meaghan Raabe is a 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Omaha, Nebraska. She was named to the 2021 Nebraska State All-Star Team and a 2020 All-State Honorable Mention at Marian High School. Raabe played club for Nebraska Elite and won the 2020 AAU 16 Open National Championship. She is a First Honors student with a 4.26 GPA and will major in engineering.

Makena Wesol is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Algonquin, Illinois. She was a four-year letterwinner for Dundee Crown High School and was named All-Fox Valley Conference and team captain in 2021. She was named 2019 Prep Volleyball special mention as a sophomore, was an All-American at the 2019 AAU Tournament, and was selected for the 2020 AVCA Phenom List. Wesol plays club for Sky High out of Crystal Lake.

Tech finished the 2021 season with a 25-7 overall record and in the AVCA Top 25. The Huskies won the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for the second straight season and third time in program history. They went to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Midwest Regional Semifinal for the fifth time in school history.

