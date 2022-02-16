Marquette Marina dock breaks away, floats into Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Harbor’s marina dock broke off and is floating in Lake Superior near Presque Isle.

Marquette City says this happened sometime between the night of Friday, Feb. 11, and the morning of Saturday, Feb. 12.

Lake Superior’s ice damaged the dock’s electrical system. Marquette City says it had to unplug the system, disabling underwater turbines that break up the ice, allowing ice to pull the dock away.

City of Marquette Community Services Director Jon Swenson adds the city is working to get the dock secured before assessing damages. “There’s some pretty extensive damage to the system at this point, so we’ll be working through in the coming weeks to see what repairs are going to be necessary, what that’s going to look like, and what the timeline is going to be,” Swenson said.

Marquette City says it is unsure at this time how it will pay for damages or how much it will cost. It says it hopes to have the dock repaired and back in place by the time boating season starts in Spring.

