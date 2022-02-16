Marquette County Sheriff’s Office continues snowmobile patrols

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There have not been many problems reported on Marquette County snowmobile trails this winter. But, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division is continuing to patrol.

Snowmobile trails in the county are patrolled at least four days a week. For over 20 years, the division has been riding the pathways to check for safety. Sergeant Errol Lukkarinen says the division is always on call.

“If there’s an emergency out on the trail or somebody that might be lost, we respond with the appropriate equipment,” said Lukkarinen.

That equipment includes snowmobiles and a refurbished Search & Rescue Snowcat.

“{We} made it a good piece of equipment again,” Corporal Brian Kurin said. “It works really good when we have to go out and rescue in very bad weather or if there’s multiple people.”

The Department of Natural Resources funds the patrols.

So far, Lukkarinen and Kurin are only averaging a couple of calls each month. However, this division has more responsibilities.

“In the winter, we assist with a lot of the local events,” Kurin explained. “We run rescue for the Noquemanon ski race. We’re always out and about on the course in case a skier gets hurt.”

Both men say they will increase patrols in problem areas when needed. In the meantime, they are making sure snowmobilers in the county “follow the rules of the trail.”

“We make sure that they’re registered, make sure that they got their trail permits, and making sure that they’re staying on the right side of the trail and operate at a reasonable speed,” Lukkarinen stated.

Snowmobile patrol season concludes on March 31. But, the Special Operations Division will continue to train twice a month for future snowmobile and ATV monitoring.

