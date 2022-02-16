Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office continues snowmobile patrols

The Special Operations Division has equipment, including a Snowcat, to assist with any rescue operations and keeping trails safe
Special Operations Division continues to patrol the trails to keep them safe for snowmobilers
Special Operations Division continues to patrol the trails to keep them safe for snowmobilers(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There have not been many problems reported on Marquette County snowmobile trails this winter. But, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Division is continuing to patrol.

Snowmobile trails in the county are patrolled at least four days a week. For over 20 years, the division has been riding the pathways to check for safety. Sergeant Errol Lukkarinen says the division is always on call.

“If there’s an emergency out on the trail or somebody that might be lost, we respond with the appropriate equipment,” said Lukkarinen.

That equipment includes snowmobiles and a refurbished Search & Rescue Snowcat.

“{We} made it a good piece of equipment again,” Corporal Brian Kurin said. “It works really good when we have to go out and rescue in very bad weather or if there’s multiple people.”

The Department of Natural Resources funds the patrols.

So far, Lukkarinen and Kurin are only averaging a couple of calls each month. However, this division has more responsibilities.

“In the winter, we assist with a lot of the local events,” Kurin explained. “We run rescue for the Noquemanon ski race. We’re always out and about on the course in case a skier gets hurt.”

Both men say they will increase patrols in problem areas when needed. In the meantime, they are making sure snowmobilers in the county “follow the rules of the trail.”

“We make sure that they’re registered, make sure that they got their trail permits, and making sure that they’re staying on the right side of the trail and operate at a reasonable speed,” Lukkarinen stated.

Snowmobile patrol season concludes on March 31. But, the Special Operations Division will continue to train twice a month for future snowmobile and ATV monitoring.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission
Truck involved in crash with snowplow on US-41.
UPDATE: Snowplow crash on eastbound US-41 results in minor injuries
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner

Latest News

Interior of the new event venue
Up North Lodge new event venue now open
The event's theme for this year is Water, which is part of Marquette's Cultural Trail initiative
Proposal submissions underway for Marquette’s 7th annual Art Week
Marquette Marina's dock seen stranded in Lake Superior near Presque Isle
Marquette Marina dock breaks away, floats into Lake Superior
Photos of some of the equipment stolen from Cross General Contracting
Reward offered for information regarding vehicles, tools stolen from Cross General Contracting