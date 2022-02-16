Lake Superior State adds Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior State University Athletic Department has announced that the addition of NCAA Division II men’s and women’s swimming and diving has been approved by the Board of Trustees.

LSSU will also add women’s triathlon, which is not sponsored by the GLIAC. The three new athletic programs will become the 13th, 14th, and 15th varsity teams at LSSU.

“I am thrilled to be adding three new programs to our athletic department,” said LSSU President, Dr. Rodney Hanley. “Swimming & diving and women’s triathlon will help to fulfill our university’s goals of expanding our footprint throughout the region. I look forward to supporting all three programs and our future student-athletes as they represent the Lakers in their respective fields of play.”

Lake Superior State will use the upcoming 2022-23 academic year to hire coaches and begin roster development and sport planning for these three programs. The athletic department is targeting a start date of fall 2023 to begin competition in each of the three sports.

Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving is already established in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) as five member schools and two affiliates compete in the conference (Augustana, St. Cloud State, Davenport, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Saginaw Valley State, Wayne State).

“On behalf of the GLIAC membership, I congratulate the LSSU administration for adding new varsity sports,” said GLIAC Commissioner, Kris Dunbar. “Swimming and diving has a rich and successful history in the GLIAC and the Upper Peninsula, and it’s a great fit for LSSU. I have no doubt these teams will be embraced by the campus community, and area swimming and diving fans. I look forward to seeing them compete in the GLIAC.”

The Lakers current facilities in the Norris Center meet the grandfathered guidelines and standards so no major renovations are required for training.

“Men’s and women’s swimming and diving make so much sense for our department and university,” said Diles. “Michigan is a great high school swimming state, and it will allow additional sports to compete in GLIAC championships.”

The teams will compete in a variety of distances in each of the four swimming strokes (freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly) as well as individual medley races. In addition to the individual events, the Lakers will also compete team relays which include a number of different distances and stroke styles. The diving teams will compete in one-meter and three-meter events on both the men’s and women’s side. Swimming and diving are both winter sports.

