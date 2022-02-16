Ironwood home total loss after chimney fire

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A home in Ironwood is a total loss after a reported chimney fire Tuesday morning.

Ironwood Public Safety were called out to a chimney fire at approximately 3:20 a.m. on the 900 block of East Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found the chimney fire was a more involved structure fire. Due to sub-freezing weather and a nearby exposed home, the Hurley Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

The family was able to get out of the home and there were no reported injuries.

The home, including all contents, is a total loss.

Fire crews cleared the scene by 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The Aurora Club is accepting donations on behalf of the family and have planned a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the family.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Beacon Ambulance, Xcel Energy. Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, Hurley Fire Department, Ironwood Department of Public Works, Hurley Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

