Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival to return in-person for 2022

The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is set to return in 2022.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette summer favorite is set to return to an in-person event.

On Facebook, the Hiawatha Music Co-op says the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is on for 2022. Tickets will go on sale in May. This will be the 42nd annual festival.

It’s happening July 22-24 at Tourist Park in Marquette. It hasn’t been held in person the past two summers because of COVID-19.

