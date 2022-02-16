Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival to return in-person for 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette summer favorite is set to return to an in-person event.

On Facebook, the Hiawatha Music Co-op says the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is on for 2022. Tickets will go on sale in May. This will be the 42nd annual festival.

It’s happening July 22-24 at Tourist Park in Marquette. It hasn’t been held in person the past two summers because of COVID-19.

