Former Michigan Tech student arrested for child pornography

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Dominic Zavaglia, 22, of Iron River, Wis. was arrested and arraigned on Monday, Feb. 14 for felony charges with numerous counts of Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity.

Zavaglia was arraigned in the 97th District Court and was released after posting a $25,000 bond. His charges include copying or reproducing and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

The Hancock Police Department issued a search warrant for Zavaglia’s Hancock residence on Dec. 16, 2021. At the time the information was received, Zavaglia resided in Hancock and was attending Michigan Tech.

With the assistance of the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, over a thousand suspected child sexually abusive material (CSAM) videos and images were recovered from Zavaglia’s devices.

