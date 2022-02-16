Feeding America West Michigan holds mobile food pantry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of cars lined up outside Northern Michigan University’s Berry Events Center today for a Feeding America mobile food pantry.

Event Volunteer and Embers Credit Union Community Engagement Specialist Julie Johnson says working the event makes it hard to ignore the high level of food insecurity in Upper Michigan. “It’s eye-opening to see car after car,” Johnson said. “You know that there’s a need but until you’re handing food to your neighbor you really have no idea other peoples’ struggle.”

Event sponsors Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Embers Credit Union had over 20 volunteers outside giving out food. United Way, the Northern Great Lakes Synod, and the Lutheran and Episcopal Dioceses of Marquette also joined to help.

“I think this highlights just how the community really can come together and support one another,” Upper Peninsula Health Plan Chief Executive Officer Melissa Holmquist said.

The Northern Great Lakes Synod says feeding the hungry fits with its mission of making a positive difference in the community. It prides itself on being there to help. “What a great thing, this is something we can do something about, feeding hungry people,” Northern Great Lakes Synod Bishop Katherine Finegan said. “It’s not just Marquette County it’s the whole U.P., Northern Wisconsin, people are in need.”

TV6 and FOX UP and the Northern Great Lakes Synod donated over $2,000 from December’s Lutheran Christmas Service to Feeding America in support of its efforts to feed the hungry in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades says nothing beats seeing the community come together for a good cause.

“It’s great to see the community support out here, it’s great to see that these cars and trucks are getting filled up,” Rhoades said.

If you missed today’s mobile food pantry, the non-profit plans three more next month in Marquette County. You can find a list of all Feeding America West Michigan’s mobile food pantries by county here.

