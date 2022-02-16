Crash involving snowplow and truck slows eastbound traffic on US-41 towards Marquette

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A two-vehicle crash involving a snowplow and a truck caused a delay in traffic for roughly 20 minutes Wednesday morning.

It’s unknown to us what caused the crash at this time.

A reporter on the scene said that roads were slick and slushy.

No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.