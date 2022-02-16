Advertisement

Crash involving snowplow and truck slows eastbound traffic on US-41 towards Marquette

Truck involved in crash with snowplow on US-41.
Truck involved in crash with snowplow on US-41.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A two-vehicle crash involving a snowplow and a truck caused a delay in traffic for roughly 20 minutes Wednesday morning.

It’s unknown to us what caused the crash at this time.

A reporter on the scene said that roads were slick and slushy.

No injuries have been reported.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette
Ore Dock Beer Garden Brownfield Plan gets Marquette City Commission approval

Latest News

Mugshots for George Cunningham, left, and Jon Stygler.
2 men sentenced for 2019 child kidnapping in Chippewa County
The “30 under 30″ award is given by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) annually...
Iron County designer receives national recognition
The Chocolay Senior Center is looking for more members to join its group. Otherwise, the weekly...
Chocolay Senior Center seeking more members
The DNR provides reimbursement to these groups for fuel, wages, and maintenance.
Nonprofit clubs continue to groom U.P. snowmobile trails