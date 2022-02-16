Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert at Tuesday's meeting
Hudson mayor resigns after saying ice fishing could lead to prostitution
Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette
Ore Dock Beer Garden Brownfield Plan gets Marquette City Commission approval

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs
Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy taking part in UP200
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Truckers end US-Canada border blockade; siege in Ottawa goes on
An adult and young manatee swim together in a canal, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Coral Gables,...
Officials: Florida plan has fed manatees 25 tons of lettuce