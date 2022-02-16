Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for "Bigs"

Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Feb. 16, 2022
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette & Alger Counties is looking for some “Bigs.” The group has about 20 kids looking to be matched up with big brothers and sisters.

Wednesday afternoon one of the “Littles” came into the office for an interview. She’s been looking for a match for about 5 months. Staff at the organization say volunteers who get matched really make a difference in the kids lives.

“I don’t really have a lot of people to play with that often, it would be fun to do something with an older person, but not too old,” said Keira Orhanen, a “Little” waiting to be matched.

“These kids, they need extra guidance and every child could use a positive role model in their lives to teach them things,” said Carli Chaudier, Big Brothers Big Sisters VP of Programs.

They’re looking for adult mentors 21 and older. Kids in the program are between the ages of 7-15. In 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties served 150 youths.

