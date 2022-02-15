U.P. front runners in HS Basketball stay the same this week
Not much change in Boys polls
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -
U.P. Poll Boys Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Menominee (4) 14-1 20 1
2. Escanaba 10-4 16 2
3. Kingsford 10-4 9 T3
3. Westwood 12-3 9 T3
5. Jeffers 14-1 5 5
Others receiving votes: Marquette (5-7) 1.
Division 4 Record Pts Last
1. Rudyard (4) 14-0 20 1
2. North Central 12-2 15 2
3. Munising 13-1 12 3
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 12-2 8 4
5. Norway 10-4 5 5
Girls Division 1-3
Record Pts Last
1. Calumet (4) 14-1 20 1
2. St. Ignace 14-2 16 2
3. Houghton 14-2 11 3
4. Sault Ste. Marie 13-4 9 4
5. Hancock 13-3 2 -
5. Negaunee 13-5 2 5
Division 4
Record Pts Last
1. Baraga (3) 15-1 19 1
2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 12-1 17 2
3. Pickford 12-2 12 3
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 11-6 4 4
4. Ontonagon 10-5 4 -
Others receiving votes: Engadine (10-5) 2, Rudyard (7-5) 2 .
