U.P. 200 & Midnight Run Dog Sled Races close Marquette streets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following streets will be closed to motor vehicles at the following times for the start of the Annual U.P. 200 & Midnight Run Dog Sled Races, to be held Friday, Feb. 18.

Thursday, February 17

10:30 p.m. - Washington Street from Front Street to Lakeshore Boulevard

Friday, February 18

5:00 a.m. - Washington Street from Front Street to Sixth Street

7:00 a.m. - Fifth Street from Spring Street to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

9:00 a.m. - Fourth Street from Spring Street to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

1:00 p.m. - Lakeshore Boulevard from Mattson Park to Baraga Avenue (closed to through traffic)

5:00 p.m. - Lakeshore Boulevard from Baraga Avenue to U.S. 41 (closed to through traffic)

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. - The northbound lane of S. Lake Street from U.S. 41 to Hampton Street

5:15 p.m. - Front Street from Baraga Avenue to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

5:45 p.m. - Third Street from Spring Street to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

A detour route around the closure areas will use Baraga Avenue, Seventh Street, and Bluff Street. The street closures will remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

Pedestrian access will be allowed all days throughout all the street closure areas

