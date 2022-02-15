Advertisement

U.P. 200 & Midnight Run Dog Sled Races close Marquette streets

Many downtown streets in Marquette will be closed for the UP200 and Midnight Run dog sled races.
Many downtown streets in Marquette will be closed for the UP200 and Midnight Run dog sled races.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following streets will be closed to motor vehicles at the following times for the start of the Annual U.P. 200 & Midnight Run Dog Sled Races, to be held Friday, Feb. 18.

Thursday, February 17

10:30 p.m. - Washington Street from Front Street to Lakeshore Boulevard

Friday, February 18

5:00 a.m. - Washington Street from Front Street to Sixth Street

7:00 a.m. - Fifth Street from Spring Street to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

9:00 a.m. - Fourth Street from Spring Street to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

1:00 p.m. - Lakeshore Boulevard from Mattson Park to Baraga Avenue (closed to through traffic)

5:00 p.m. - Lakeshore Boulevard from Baraga Avenue to U.S. 41 (closed to through traffic)

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. - The northbound lane of S. Lake Street from U.S. 41 to Hampton Street

5:15 p.m. - Front Street from Baraga Avenue to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

5:45 p.m. - Third Street from Spring Street to Bluff Street (closed to through traffic)

A detour route around the closure areas will use Baraga Avenue, Seventh Street, and Bluff Street. The street closures will remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

Pedestrian access will be allowed all days throughout all the street closure areas

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: Iron River celebrates Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner
Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner
Thomas Martin of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested for child sexually abusive material, aggravated...
30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material
Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Coast Guard Station Marquette officer demonstrates a self-rescue maneuver to get out of a hole...
U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette trains for ice rescues, gives ice safety tips
Ice Fishing
DNR free fishing weekend begins Saturday
Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
Jilbert Dairy, one U.P. agriculture company the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural...
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development looks to grow rural communities in the U.P.