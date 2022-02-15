Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: Iron River celebrates Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner
Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner
Thomas Martin of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested for child sexually abusive material, aggravated...
30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material
Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE - P.J. O'Rourke, author of "Peace Kills: America's Fun New Imperialism," speaks during a...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
The DNR provides reimbursement to these groups for fuel, wages, and maintenance.
Nonprofit clubs continue to groom U.P. snowmobile trails
While the Marquette station has not responded to any ice rescues this winter, it still urges...
U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette trains for ice rescues, gives ice safety tips
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme