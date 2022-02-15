Operation Action U.P. meeting this Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Operation Action U.P. is preparing for their annual meeting this Thursday, February 17. This year in addition to awards, they’re looking to focus on small businesses and informing them of available resources.

Former Lt. Governor Brian Calley will also be speaking during the event. Calley is now the President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan. Operation Action U.P.’s focus on economic development is something the Co-Chair of the group says can benefit small businesses.

“What we’re trying to do now is kind of pivot and provide more education and resources to the business owners of the U.P. so that they have the opportunity to understand and work on their business not just in their business,” said Rich Tegge, Co-Chair of Operation Action U.P. and President of the Wealth Strategy Group.

The meeting is this Thursday at the Northern Center on the NMU campus. It begins at 8 a.m. and is followed by the business owner strategy summit beginning at 2 p.m.

