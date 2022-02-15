Advertisement

Operation Action U.P. meeting this Thursday

Operation Action U.P. is celebrating business' accomplishments Thursday throughout the U.P....
Operation Action U.P. is celebrating business' accomplishments Thursday throughout the U.P. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Operation Action U.P. is preparing for their annual meeting this Thursday, February 17. This year in addition to awards, they’re looking to focus on small businesses and informing them of available resources.

Former Lt. Governor Brian Calley will also be speaking during the event. Calley is now the President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan. Operation Action U.P.’s focus on economic development is something the Co-Chair of the group says can benefit small businesses.

“What we’re trying to do now is kind of pivot and provide more education and resources to the business owners of the U.P. so that they have the opportunity to understand and work on their business not just in their business,” said Rich Tegge, Co-Chair of Operation Action U.P. and President of the Wealth Strategy Group.

The meeting is this Thursday at the Northern Center on the NMU campus. It begins at 8 a.m. and is followed by the business owner strategy summit beginning at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: Iron River celebrates Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner
Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner
Thomas Martin of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested for child sexually abusive material, aggravated...
30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material
Police lights
UPDATE: Medical reaction to marijuana blamed for Escanaba Thanksgiving crash
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The DNR provides reimbursement to these groups for fuel, wages, and maintenance.
Nonprofit clubs continue to groom U.P. snowmobile trails
While the Marquette station has not responded to any ice rescues this winter, it still urges...
U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette trains for ice rescues, gives ice safety tips
TV6's Kendall Bunch and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Tuesday's trending topics.
First Look at the Web (02/15/2022)
Nonprofit clubs continue to groom the snowmobile trails across the U.P.
Nonprofit clubs continue to groom U.P. snowmobile trails