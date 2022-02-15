Nonprofit clubs continue to groom U.P. snowmobile trails

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There is more snow and cold weather this winter compared to last, which means a busier season for snowmobile trail groomers. If you are outside during winter, you will hear the sounds of snowmobiles blazing through the trails. One of the reasons why is because of how well the pathways are groomed.

Andy Smith is the President of U.P. Central Trails, one of at least eight non-profit groups in the central U.P. that keeps certain trails spick and span.

“We groom almost on a daily basis,” said Smith. “We try to groom at night. It’s safer. We try to get out on the trails with the lights.”

Since 1993, the nonprofit has groomed Trail 417 from The Brownstone Inn to Marquette Mountain and Trail 8 from the mountain to Ishpeming. The group is one of over 30 Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) partners across the region who get reimbursed monthly for their work. That money goes toward fuel, wages, and maintenance.

“It’s all based on that $52 trail permit that snowmobilers pay for and that $30 registration that they pay for,” said DNR U.P. Trails Coordinator Ron Yesney.

The DNR usually gets $6-7 million from the state for trail grooming and maintenance, with about half going to the U.P. Some of the spending goes toward brushing and signing.

Yesney says the trails this year are better than last.

“We’ve had better snow conditions and cold weather, which is made for pretty good riding,” he stated. “We haven’t had nearly as many trail complaints as we had last year.”

U.P. Central Trails receives $5.19 for each mile groomed, and $90.00 per mile brushed. For Smith, it is not about the money.

“Snowmobiling has been my sport of choice for forever,” he explained. “I just thought if you’re going to volunteer for contributing anything, It’s something that I truly, truly enjoy.”

Smith and his nonprofit thank all of the volunteers who have helped with this year’s effort. Grooming season ends Mar. 31, and brushing will occur again in November.

