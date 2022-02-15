NMU Department of Theatre and Dance presents: The Wolves

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For their upcoming show, Northern Michigan University student-actors are spending more time on the field and less time on the stage.

The Black Box Theatre, located inside the McClintock building, has been transformed into an indoor soccer field for the production of “The Wolves”.

The physical environment adds an extra unique element to the show, hear about it below.

NMU Theatre students prepare for their upcoming show, The Wolves.

NMU student actors prepare for their upcoming performances of The Wolves, a coming-of-age tragicomedy that takes place on the soccer field.

The Wolves runs at 8 P.M. February 18th, 19th, and again on the 23rd-26th, with a 2 PM matinee on Saturday the 19th for audience members who may otherwise experience a sensory overload.

You can purchase tickets at www.tickets.nmu.edu.

You can read more about The Wolves here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.