Marquette non-profit honors Black History Month with portrait series

Social Justice for Us is celebrating the African American presence in Marquette County through its ‘Power in Unity’ project
Celebrating Black History
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is Black History Month, and in celebration, local non-profit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is releasing the Power in Unity photo campaign every day this month.

This collection highlights twenty-eight African-American community members of Marquette County. Each model selected a word that empowers them and explained why. Their images, words, and thoughts are being featured and released together as the Power in Unity photo campaign.

Regarding what inspired him to create the Power in Unity campaign, Project Creative Director Freddy Sims said, “I’ve been living in Marquette for almost a little over a decade now. I’ve never seen anyone in commercials, billboards, or even upper management who looks like me. Representation is important. It was needed, and about time, someone broadcasted these amazing folks.”

The series began being released on SJFU’s social media platforms and will continue throughout the month of February. After the month’s end, Power in Unity will remain featured on SJFU’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and on their website.

This series will be available at the Student Art Gallery at Northern Michigan University from Feb. 21 through Feb. 28 with a photo release reception on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. inside the Lydia Olson Library next to the Student Art Gallery.

