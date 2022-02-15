Jacobetti Home residents visit VFW Hall in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents from the Jacobetti Home for Veterans had a special day Tuesday. They visited the VFW post 4573 Hall in Ishpeming.

Volunteers from the VFW served the residents a pasty lunch including dessert. Of course, during the height of the pandemic, residents couldn’t make trips like this one. Staff at the Jacobetti Home say they’re thankful to groups like the VFW for their help.

“They provide everything for our members and we so appreciate it, it’s so wonderful for us as their workers and caretakers to see them again, to have the contact with the community again as well and to know that everybody is there with open arms, it’s just been wonderful,” said Sara Morrison, Home Activities Aide for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The Jacobetti Home for Veterans was established in 1981. They offer a variety of services for veterans including long-term and short-term care, rehab and therapy.

