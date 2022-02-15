Advertisement

Jacobetti Home residents visit VFW Hall in Ishpeming

Ishpeming VFW Post
Ishpeming VFW Post(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents from the Jacobetti Home for Veterans had a special day Tuesday. They visited the VFW post 4573 Hall in Ishpeming.

Volunteers from the VFW served the residents a pasty lunch including dessert. Of course, during the height of the pandemic, residents couldn’t make trips like this one. Staff at the Jacobetti Home say they’re thankful to groups like the VFW for their help.

“They provide everything for our members and we so appreciate it, it’s so wonderful for us as their workers and caretakers to see them again, to have the contact with the community again as well and to know that everybody is there with open arms, it’s just been wonderful,” said Sara Morrison, Home Activities Aide for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The Jacobetti Home for Veterans was established in 1981. They offer a variety of services for veterans including long-term and short-term care, rehab and therapy.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: Iron River celebrates Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner
Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner
Thomas Martin of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested for child sexually abusive material, aggravated...
30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
NMU Foundation UPHS-Marquette reach tentative agreement on former hospital property
Early redevelopment plans for former hospital site presented to Marquette City Commission

Latest News

Police lights
UPDATE: Cause of fatal Thanksgiving crash in Escanaba released
Jilbert Dairy, one U.P. agriculture company the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural...
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development looks to grow rural communities in the U.P.
Celebrating Black History
Marquette non-profit honors Black History Month with portrait series
The ‘love chair’ in the middle of Ludington Street.
Discovering what love actually means