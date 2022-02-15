Iron County designer receives national recognition

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County interior designer has been nationally recognized for her hard work.

Iron River native Justyna Skolasinski was given the award at a reception in Orlando, Florida. The “30 under 30″ award is given by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) annually for the last 10 years. 30 designers across the U.S. and Canada were recognized.

“It really became a huge goal of mine as soon as I found it. Since then I got a couple of accreditations, and this would have been my only chance because of my age,” said Justyna Skolasinski, Crystal Lumber Designer.

Skolasinski was the only designer from the U.P. nominated for the award. She has worked at Crystal Lumber for the last four years.

“I just saw an ad in the local paper that said no experience needed and I took advantage of that. I always loved the interior design,” Skolasinski said.

Skolasinski did not go to college, and she previously worked at a chiropractor’s office. Crystal Lumber hopes national recognition in a small town will encourage industry growth.

“Let Justyna be an example that there are opportunities in the trades. There is an extreme demand and that anybody with a desire and passion to learn our business could create a career for themselves very easily,” said Chris Willman, Crystal Lumber Owner.

Skolasinski says she has three certifications in her field so far. With the award proudly displaced at work, Skolasinski says she is not done yet.

“My next certification will be a certified kitchen designer. Right now I have my associates’ kitchen designer accreditations,” Skolasinski explained.

This past year, Skolasinski helped design over 35 kitchens and baths. Her boss says he is proud of the work she has done.

“She not only lived up to our needs but went above and beyond,” Willman said.

Skolasinski says being part of the “30 under 30″ class will give her lifelong friends, and new experiences to grow and learn.

Crystal Lumber is hiring for an entry-level position that will be trained by Skolasinski. You can apply for the job here.

