DNR free fishing weekend begins Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding its first of two annual free fishing weekends this weekend. During that time, you won’t need a fishing license or recreation passport to get into state parks and boating access sites.

The goal is to promote angling to those who are new to the sport. The DNR says they’ve seen an increase in outdoor recreation including fishing.

“We’ve had a lot of newcomers out during the pandemic, exploring recreation and other opportunities and free fishing weekend is one of those where we hope it might encourage some other folks to get out and fish or take their families fishing,’ said John Pepin from the Michigan DNR.

The DNR holds two free fishing weekends each year. The summer one will be in mid-June.

