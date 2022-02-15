Discovering what love actually means

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Flowers and chocolates are some of the most notable gifts for your loved ones, but it’s what comes from the heart that means the most.

People from five years old to 98 years old spoke about love and what it means to them. No surprise - everyone had a different response. But there was a common theme through it all.

“A heart,” said Callyn Stropich, a student at Webster Kindergarten Center.

“Having a good connection with someone and being able to talk with them about anything and you would do anything for them,” said Caitlyn Davenport, a senior at Escanaba High School.

“I believe that we come from that and it’s this blissful joy, hard to describe,” said T.J. Ryan, radio host of WGLQ.

“Sharing kindness and having fun,” said Lexi Moreno, a student at Webster Kindergarten Center.

“Love is so tremendous that it’s hard to describe,” said Shirley Bruno, a resident at Lakeview Assisted Living.

Bruno is 98 years old and was married to her high school sweetheart.

“You stay together ‘till death do us part’ is the saying,” she said.

Barb Gerlich moved to Lakeview when her husband died 10 years ago. She says she still feels loved every day.

“There is a lot of love in this building. The workers are wonderful,” said Gerlich.

People of all ages say they experience love but all in different ways.

“I always tell them ‘you guys, don’t know how much I love you.’ And I do. I truly love every worker that’s here,” said Gerlich.

“Let me think. I like to play with my trucks at home,” said Jasper Titus, a student at Webster Kindergarten Center.

“Saying that you’re in love or being in love is a lot more definite,” said Matthew Zimmerman, a senior at Escanaba High School.

“You get what you give. So, when you give a lot of love, that’s what you get,” said Madeline Lynch, the owner of UP North Specialties.

“If we all knew that we were truly loved, depending on whatever you believe, that maybe we wouldn’t try so hard,” said Ryan.

The common theme through everyone’s story: love is experienced with the people around you. So tomorrow and in the days to come, spend a little extra time with the people you love and tell them you love them.

