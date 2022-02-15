Advertisement

Connor Sports celebrates 150 years in 2022

The company was founded in 1872, and has been in Amasa since the 1970s
The company currently employs around 125 full-time staff members
The company currently employs around 125 full-time staff members
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) - A happy birthday in 2022 to Connor Sports in Amasa, as the company celebrates 150 years.

Known today as a sports hardwood floor manufacturer, Connor Sports ships products internationally.

You can see some of the company’s works in the NBA, NCAA tournament, and more. The company started in 1872 when the Connor family moved to the U.S.

“They owned a good chunk of forest land where they harvested their own trees. They pretty quickly realized that in addition to cutting lumber, they could get into other specialty products,” said Jason Gasperich, Connor Sports Technical Director.

Originally based in Wisconsin, the company expanded to Amasa in the 1970s and has been here ever since. The Amasa factory is the only remaining Connor Sports factory

