Chocolay Senior Center seeking more members

Chocolay Senior Center
Chocolay Senior Center(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Senior Center is looking for more members to join its group. Otherwise, the weekly gatherings may stop.

The Center is a gathering place for seniors in the Chocolay Township area. Cribbage, pinnacle, and bingo are just some of the activities the center provides once a week at the township hall.

“People bring in their knitting and crocheting and socialize. It’s a coffee hour for people to just mix and get out of their homes,” explained activities coordinator Bob Mercure.

It’s a completely self-funded program in which members contribute $1.00 per meeting, which goes towards coffee, snacks, and bus fares for their outings. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors have been reluctant to attend.

“So some people have been turned away because they didn’t want to wear a mask for a variety of health reasons or decisions on their own part,” said Mercure.

Due to the decrease in members, the center has considered shutting its program down... temporarily or permanently. This decision would be devastating for some members, who look forward to socialization. In order to remain in operation, the center is looking for new members to join.

“Numbers are the key thing to make any organization continue. So we’re asking anyone in the Chocolay Township area that is 60 plus and retired and want to join us, we welcome you,” said Mercure.

If you wish to join the program you can attend any meeting on Tuesdays at the Chocolay Township Hall from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

