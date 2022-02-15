Chilly through Tuesday morning as lake effect snow tapers off

Scattered clouds in the U.P. Monday evening with much of the coverage along the southern shores of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers occur along the west belts through Tuesday morning, as drier air works aloft and the winds steering the snow bands subside. The overnight chill intensifies as clouds and snow clear, with subzero lows inland and singles above zero near the Great Lakes.

Partly cloudy skies for much of the daytime Tuesday with seasonal temperatures. But clouds increase as a system approaches from the Prairie Provinces, bringing snow showers west in the afternoon then spreading eastward through the night. Snow showers expected to be mainly light, but for drivers prepare for potentially slick areas on roads and maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel as southerly winds increase from 20 to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures rise above seasonal Wednesday to bring a winter thaw to Upper Michigan. But with the warmer airmass also come wintry mixed precipitation chances to make for a slippery, slushy commute. Freeze-thawing can also causing bumpy roads this week with potential potholes -- you can report any potholes to either MDOT or county road commissions online or over the phone.

Temps plunge below seasonal during the second half of the week, with a clipper system bringing widespread snow chances to the U.P. Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with snow showers west, spreading eastward into the evening; mainly light snow showers with accumulations from a trace to 2″; south winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 20 mph during the day, then gusting over 30 mph during the evening

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix (snow and freezing rain/drizzle); southwest winds 10 to 20 mph early then becoming northwest in the afternoon; seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s to Lower 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow showers in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

