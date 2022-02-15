Brief round of light snow before problematic front

Plan on a typical February winter day. Temperatures will be in the low 20s with a band of light snow moving through the area from west to east this afternoon. Then, southerly winds increase with gusts around 30mph, and warmer air moves in overnight. This occurs as a front approaches. These conditions combined will lead to patchy freezing drizzle overnight through tomorrow morning. Look out for slick roads. For counties, downstate rain will become widespread. Lake effect snow will later develop for us and another clipper system will bring some accumulating snow on Friday.

Today: Becoming cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Wednesday: Patchy freezing drizzle early on followed by lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts during the day

>Highs: Upper 20s west, mid-30s east

Thursday: Lingering light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Cloudy, cold with accumulating snow moving in by the afternoon through the night

>Highs: Teens

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Light snow along the west wind belts and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

