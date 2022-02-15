Advertisement

Brief round of light snow before problematic front

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan on a typical February winter day. Temperatures will be in the low 20s with a band of light snow moving through the area from west to east this afternoon. Then, southerly winds increase with gusts around 30mph, and warmer air moves in overnight. This occurs as a front approaches. These conditions combined will lead to patchy freezing drizzle overnight through tomorrow morning. Look out for slick roads. For counties, downstate rain will become widespread. Lake effect snow will later develop for us and another clipper system will bring some accumulating snow on Friday.

Today: Becoming cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Wednesday: Patchy freezing drizzle early on followed by lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts during the day

>Highs: Upper 20s west, mid-30s east

Thursday: Lingering light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Teens

Friday: Cloudy, cold with accumulating snow moving in by the afternoon through the night

>Highs: Teens

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Light snow along the west wind belts and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper teens, low 20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner (middle) celebrates with young fans outside West Iron...
Iron River hosts homecoming parade for Nick Baumgartner
WATCH: Iron River celebrates Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner
Iron River throws a parade for Olympic gold medal winner
Thomas Martin of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested for child sexually abusive material, aggravated...
30-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man arrested for aggravated child sexually abusive material
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Subzero temperatures Tuesday morning, especially in inland U.P. locations as skies partially...
Chilly through Tuesday morning as lake effect snow tapers off
light snow
Valentine’s Day Cold
Warmer air and snow chances this week
Rising temps and snow chances ahead
Moderate to heavy lake effect snow, gusty winds, -20 wind chills through Saturday morning in...
Winter storm warnings, advisories in effect through Saturday morning