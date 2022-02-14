Walking at Superior Dome remains open to public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome remains open to the public for walking.

Anyone is welcome to walk the perimeter of the dome. However, NMU is asking you stay off the turf, which is set aside for student athletes.

The Dome’s walking program is sponsored by UP Health System Marquette so there is no charge.

It is a great way to stay active during the winter and masks are not required walking.

“We’re all wearing masks indoors except for doing a physical activity so walking is included in that list. And that just changed this week, we welcome people to come in and when they start walking they can take off their masks and participate in that exercise,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall.

Strollers are allowed to be used along the perimeter. Skateboards and bikes are not allowed.

