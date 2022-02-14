Advertisement

Valentine’s Day Cold

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Plan on a cold day with snow showers in the Keweenaw and east. Otherwise, sunshine early on with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Tomorrow a round of light snow moves through from west to east during the day. A stronger front will bring breezy winds, warmer air, and a wintry mix to parts of the U.P. early Wednesday morning. For areas downstate, it will be a cold rain followed by a transition to wet snow by Thursday morning.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow in the Keweenaw and east

>Highs: Low teens west, mid to upper teens east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow

>HIghs: Teens north, low 20s south

Wednesday: Cloudy with morning wintry mix

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers

>Highs: Teens

Saturday: Cloudy, seasonal with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Around 20°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

