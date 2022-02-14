Valentine’s Day Cold
Plan on a cold day with snow showers in the Keweenaw and east. Otherwise, sunshine early on with clouds increasing by the afternoon. Tomorrow a round of light snow moves through from west to east during the day. A stronger front will bring breezy winds, warmer air, and a wintry mix to parts of the U.P. early Wednesday morning. For areas downstate, it will be a cold rain followed by a transition to wet snow by Thursday morning.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow in the Keweenaw and east
>Highs: Low teens west, mid to upper teens east
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow
>HIghs: Teens north, low 20s south
Wednesday: Cloudy with morning wintry mix
>Highs: Low 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow showers
>Highs: Teens
Saturday: Cloudy, seasonal with scattered snow showers
>Highs: Around 20°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
