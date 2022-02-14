UP Health System - Bell recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System – Bell has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the United States by The Chartis Group for the fourth year in a row.

Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®.

“We are very pleased to be honored as one of the top critical access hospitals in the country,” said Mitch Leckelt, CEO of UPHS – Bell. “I would like to thank all of our employees, volunteers, and medical staff who have made this possible through their hard work and dedication. It’s because of their tireless commitment to our patients and our community that we were able to be recognized as a premier critical access hospital.”

Over the course of the last 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. The INDEX framework is widely used across the nation by independent rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, and state offices of rural health, which provide access to INDEX analytics through grant-funded initiatives.

“Our team of healthcare experts at Bell do an exceptional job delivering quality, safe, and compassionate care,” said Gar Atchison, Market President for UPHS. “Publicly reported quality and patient satisfaction data continues to showcase Bell exceeding state and national benchmarks. This designation assures our communities in Western Marquette County that they are receiving high-quality care and further enhances our mission of Making Communities Healthier®.”

For more information on the UP Health System – Bell, visit www.BellHospital.org.

Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Resources: The list of this year’s Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, can be found at www.chartis.com/services/ccrh/top-performing-hospitals.

