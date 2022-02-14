Two downtown Negaunee shops celebrate first Valentine’s Day in business

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Love is in the air... and in the coffee at Campfire Coffee Works.

For its first Valentine’s Day in business, the downtown Negaunee coffee shop is offering a special drink called the love potion latte.

To hear about its flavors and what makes this drink unique, watch the videos below.

Campfire Coffee Works celebrates its first Valentine's Day in business with the Love Potion Latte.

Tia Trudgeon attempts making latte art at Campfire Coffee Works.

Right down the street from Campfire Coffee Works, Samara Floral Co is celebrating its opening!

Shailah Pelto says she will be taking orders for custom bouquets all day, or until she runs out of flowers.

To hear about your options for customization, watch the video below.

Samara Floral Co offers last-minute flower orders for Valentine's Day.

You can place your order at Samara Floral Co by calling 906-202-1362 or visiting www.samaraflorals.com.

Samara Floral Co is located in the back of Washtown USA laundromat, 415 Iron St.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.