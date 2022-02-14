The Ryan Report - February 13, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sits down with TV6 Vice President and General Manager Rick Rhoades to discuss a variety of topics including the Super Bowl and the evolution of TV.

The two discuss the history of the Super Bowl and the commercial slots during the game. Rhoades joins Ryan once again to talk about the always-changing ways viewers can watch TV6. The station uses popular streaming services like Roku, Apple TV, Hulu and more.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

