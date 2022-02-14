Advertisement

Run Your Heart Out marathon kicks off Sunday

Run Your Heart Out marathon
Run Your Heart Out marathon(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 13, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Couples on Sunday morning got their hearts pumping in a marathon.

The “Run Your Heart Out 5K marathon” started at 11 in the morning at the Lower Harbor on Sunday. Due to COVID-19, the marathon didn’t run last year. Organizers arranged a post-race party at Ore Dock Brewery. Leaders of the race are energized to see the race come back this year.

“Yeah, it feels good, I think it’s always fun to have something in the wintertime, it gets pretty dark around here in January and February, sun’s out today it feels good to get everybody back and having that camaraderie, I think it just gets that excitement flowing as we get into the spring races too,” Queen City Running Co. General Manager Paige Du Bois said.

The top three performing couples received awards at the post-race party at Ore Dock. The next marathon scheduled is the Shamrock Spring on March 17th.

