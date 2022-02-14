Rising temps and snow chances ahead

Calmer conditions will persist throughout the next few days. Temperatures will rise into next week, some places reaching low 30s into Wednesday. Next chances of widespread snow aren’t until Wednesday night into Thursday. The system will move in and will intensify in the eastern counties as the cold front forms. Temperatures will then decrease after Thursday back to the teens into next weekend.

>Highs: 0s to Lower 10s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers along the Lake Superior shore and also evening snow showers west; cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers and cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; mild and windy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; blustery

>Highs: 20

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers north early, then becoming widespread in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 10s

