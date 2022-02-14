Advertisement

QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.(ngkaki via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The $7 million price tag for a 30-second Super Bowl ad may have been worth every penny for Coinbase.

The company’s crypto currency exchange app crashed briefly Sunday after a surge in traffic.

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.

Coinbase’s landing page had more than 20 million hits in one minute.

The chief product officer took to Twitter saying it was “historic and unprecedented.”

At the same time, according to crypto news website The Block, the app also skyrocketed in popularity rising from 186th place to 2nd on Apple’s app store.

Coinbase’s stock has been down 23% this year after recently going public.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Plans announced for Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals
Nick Baumgartner
Iron River gold medal winner returns home from Olympics

Latest News

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West
Run Your Heart Out race returns to Marquette
Run Your Heart Out 2/13
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
Run Your Heart Out comes to Marquette Sunday
Run Your Heart Out 2/8