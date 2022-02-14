Advertisement

Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque

Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department discusses Sunday's stabbing spree. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people in the city.

The incidents were reported at multiple locations on Sunday, including the downtown area and near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. The victims were taken to several hospitals, and are all in stable condition.

Police say two victims were critically injured, and some were treated and released.

Spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told TV station KRQE that the stabbings “appear to be random.”

Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

