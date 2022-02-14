Plans announced for Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans are being developed for Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan Monday.

The latest details provided to TV6 are below. This story will be updated if information changes.

Baumgartner and his family will come into the U.P. through Iron Mountain around 3:00 p.m. central time Monday, going through Crystal Falls and into Iron River to begin a parade at 4:00 p.m. central time.

The parade starts at the intersection of M-189/Genesee Street, going up Genesee, up Stambaugh Hill, and it will end at West Iron County High School where the community is invited to a reception in the gym. You’re asked to wear red, white and blue.

The public is invited to enter the school through door 16, which is the trophy case entryway.

Anyone with a float who wants to join the parade can line up by the Iron River Post Office anytime after 3:00 p.m.

TV6 plans to provide live coverage on-air and online.

More celebrations for the coming days are expected to be announced, too.

Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in the mixed snowboard cross event, held Saturday in Beijing.

Baumgartner is the third Yooper to be a Winter Olympic Gold Medalist. Rod Paavola of Hancock and Weldy Olson of Marquette were on the gold medal winning hockey team at the 1960 Olympics at Squaw Valley, now named Pallisades.

Baumgartner returned to the area Sunday night, landing at the Green Bay airport.

