Advertisement

Plans announced for Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.(Getty Images)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Plans are being developed for Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner’s return to Upper Michigan Monday.

The latest details provided to TV6 are below. This story will be updated if information changes.

Baumgartner and his family will come into the U.P. through Iron Mountain around 3:00 p.m. central time Monday, going through Crystal Falls and into Iron River to begin a parade at 4:00 p.m. central time.

The parade starts at the intersection of M-189/Genesee Street, going up Genesee, up Stambaugh Hill, and it will end at West Iron County High School where the community is invited to a reception in the gym. You’re asked to wear red, white and blue.

The public is invited to enter the school through door 16, which is the trophy case entryway.

Anyone with a float who wants to join the parade can line up by the Iron River Post Office anytime after 3:00 p.m.

TV6 plans to provide live coverage on-air and online.

More celebrations for the coming days are expected to be announced, too.

Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in the mixed snowboard cross event, held Saturday in Beijing.

Baumgartner is the third Yooper to be a Winter Olympic Gold Medalist. Rod Paavola of Hancock and Weldy Olson of Marquette were on the gold medal winning hockey team at the 1960 Olympics at Squaw Valley, now named Pallisades.

Baumgartner returned to the area Sunday night, landing at the Green Bay airport.

Olympian Nick Baumgartner is HOME!! 🥇 He was surprised by his son Landon at the Green Bay airport tonight! Learn more about Baumgartner's Olympic gold medal win: https://bit.ly/3gFzKJb

Posted by NBC26 on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Baumgartner, Lindsey Jacobellis win Gold in Beijing.
Bates Township native Nick Baumgartner wins gold in mixed snowboard cross
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
The Mather Inn co-owners Robin and George Baird were sentenced to jail for contempt.
UPDATE: Owners of Ishpeming’s Mather Inn serving jail time for contempt
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Baumgartner in China
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in mixed teams snowboard cross

Latest News

BBBS Sleigh Ride
Big Brother Big Sister holds event at Sleighman
Run Your Heart Out marathon
‘Run Your Heart Out’ race held in Marquette
American Legion 114 Community Blood Drive and breakfast poster
American Legion Post 114 hosts breakfast and blood drive
Barnelopet children's cross country ski race poster
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club and Sons of Norway host ‘Barnelopet’ kids ski race