PFAS detected in groundwater near Houghton County Airport

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A PFAS investigation is being conducted at the Houghton County Airport.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) conducted sampling which detected PFAS compounds in shallow groundwater near the airport. In response to this detection, representatives from the Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) participated in the sampling of the area residential drinking water wells within a one‐mile radius of the airport. Twenty‐one residents gave access to sampling their water wells.

Per‐ and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals that are resistant to heat, water, and oil. PFAS was historically used at the airport in fire‐fighting foams as required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). PFAS can get into drinking water when products containing them are used or spilled onto the ground. Consumption of PFAS in drinking water may reduce fertility, increase blood pressure and cholesterol levels, increase the chance of thyroid disease, and increase the chance of kidney and testicular cancers. PFAS can be removed from drinking water through the installation of a point of use water filter below the kitchen sink.

The purpose of the residential well sampling was to determine if any wells have been impacted. The wells were sampled at no cost to the residents. PFAS sampling results were recently received by WUPHD. Only one unregulated PFAS component at a trace level was detected in one of the twenty‐one wells that were sampled. All other samples were non‐detect. Water wells in the area are generally about 200 feet deep in the bedrock. A confined groundwater aquifer in bedrock generally provides protection from surface contamination, such as PFAS.

At this time, WUPHD would only be concerned if residents are drinking water from older shallow water wells. WUPHD is seeking information on shallow crock‐style water wells in the vicinity of the airport that are still in use for drinking water purposes. Additional sampling for PFAS may be conducted if any shallow drinking water wells are identified. If your home is provided with drinking water from a crock well and you live near the airport, please contact WUPHD at (906) 482‐7382.

For questions regarding the PFAS investigation should contact Amy Keranen, EGLE site lead, keranena@michigan.gov or (906)337‐0389. Residents with health‐related concerns should contact Amber Klase, MDHHS, klasea@michigan.gov or (517)331‐1681. For information on PFAS, visit https://www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse/.

