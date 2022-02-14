NMU Men’s Cross Country Skiing enjoys success at CCSA Championships

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The men and women’s nordic ski team competed in the CCSA Championships on Feb. 12-13, 2022, at Al Quaal in Ishpeming, Mich. The men’s team took first in the competition, and the women placed second.

Women’s 15K Freestyle

The Wildcat women battled the brisk temperatures to score 54 points in the 15K freestyle. Merle Richter saw her first-ever collegiate gold with a time of 54:26.2. Hilde Eide joined her teammate on the podium in third at a time of 54:40.1. Katerina Hyncicova (54:47.1) and Pearl Harvey (57:26.7) also appeared in the top-10.

Men’s 20K Freestyle

Kjetil Baanerud led the Wildcats with a first-place finish. He timed in at 58:18.8. Xavier Mansfield was next up for the men, coming in 10th with a time of 59:27.6. Tobias Moosmann (1:00:00.2) also made an appearance in the Top-15. The men finished out the day with 41 points.

Women’s 5K Classic

The women competed in the 5k classic during Sunday’s race, four Wildcats placed in the Top-10. Placing third in the race was Merle Richter. She finished with a time of 15:58.6. Coming in fifth was Hilde Eide with a time of 16:05.9. Respectively in seventh and tenth were Lauren Mccollor (16:18.0) and Katerina Hyncicova (16:36.2).

Men’s 10K Classic

The second race for the men was the 10k classic. Six Wildcats scored in the top-11 places. Leading the pack and coming in first was Kjetil Banerud with a time of 27:15.1. Behind him in fourth, fifth, and sixth were Xavier Mansfield (27:44.3), Daniel Streinz (28:10.2), and Kristoffer Karsrud (28:10.2). Then in 10th and 11th was Tobias Moosmann with a time of 28:41.5, and Cooper Lennox just six seconds behind him, finishing at 28:47.4

Final Results

The men took home first-place finishing with a score of 94.

The women snagged second with 102 points.

Up Next

Next up for the Wildcats will be a road trip to Duluth, Minn. where they will compete in the NCAA Central Region Championships. The ‘Cats will compete Saturday, Feb. 19, in the classic 5/10k races. Sunday, Feb. 20, will consist of the teams’ skate 15/20k races.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.