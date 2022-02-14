MTU Women’s Basketball signs Kozlowska for next season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball has announced Maja Kozlowska (Gorzow Wielkopolski, Poland) has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2022-23 season. Kozlowska is a capable forward/center and has competed for the Polish National Team since the under-16 level. Last season, she averaged 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds and helped the under-19 Polish National Team to the finals of the National Championship Tournament.

“I’m really excited for Maja to join our Husky team next season,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “She’s a great fit academically and as a person. She plays with a lot of heart and will give us some versatility and length in the post.”

Kozlowska plans to major in Engineering at Michigan Tech. She has been a member of National Championship teams twice at the under-16 level (Club: AZS AJP Gorzow) and once at under-18. In 2019, she was named Most Valuable Player of the National Championship Tournament.

In 2020-21, she averaged 12 points and 7.9 rebounds. One year prior, she posted 15.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

“I love her ability to rebound outside her area and to affect shots on the defensive end,” Clayton said. “She will also be a threat around the rim as she has really nice touch with either hand.”

Michigan Tech women’s basketball is home this week to host Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State at SDC Gymnasium. The Huskies have five regular-season home games to play and will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday, February 19.

