Mather Elementary School celebrates centennial

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - One Alger county school is celebrating its centennial.

The energy was infectious inside Mather Elementary School’s gym to kick off the school week Monday.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade students came together to celebrate this year’s 100th school day and its 100th year open. “We worked with our high school student council and advisor Eric Lynch and Jeff Tebear to create games all around the theme of 100,” Mather Elementary School Principal Nicole Kasak said.

Students volunteered to participate in three games, each lasting 90 seconds. A race to stuff as many balloons as possible in someone’s shirt, to get the most kids through a hula-hoop, and a cup stacking competition. The Munising high school band added music.

“This gym used to be packed with hundreds of spectators and students and we wanted to bring that back,” Kasak said.

Mather Elementary School has a rich history. It was originally known as William G. Mather High School teaching grades nine through 12.

Lasak says it cost around $325,000 to build in 1922. “It was state-of-the-art at the time so they used to have dances and games,” Lasak said. “800 kids went to school here at one point.”

In 2016 the district proposed selling Mather and turning it into apartments. Lasak says voters rejected this because the community wanted to keep it a school.

She adds the purpose of Monday’s event is to show kids the school’s historical importance. “It’s worth us doing all this extra stuff,” Lasak said. “School is supposed to be fun, you know these are things that you remember when you look back.”

Mather Elementary is planning an open house in May to show the community the school’s rich history. In April, it plans to make a time capsule in hopes that future students can open it and look back at the school’s next 100 years.

