Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College program seeks to recruit students

The MATMC allows kids looking for a five year degree in a health sciences or skilled trades field to start college classes early.
Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College poster
Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College poster(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY & ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College program is looking to recruit students.

The MATMC lets students take college classes as soon as 11th grade. It caters to those interested in five-year health sciences, welding, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, electrical, automotive, or building technology degree.

Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College Inquiry Readiness Coordinator Meagan Staton says the program can improve Upper Michigan’s labor force. “One of the reasons we formed the middle college and part of what makes our middle college special is that we only support those degrees that are in demand in our area,” Staton said. “All of our students are pursuing degrees that are labor market needs right now.”

The MATMC is hosting in-person information sessions on Thursday, Feb. 14, and Wednesday, March 2 at 321 E Ohio St, Marquette, MI 49855. A Zoom link to join either meeting virtually can be found here. Event information is also posted on the Marquette-Alger Technical Middle College Facebook page.

You can also visit MATMC’s website for more information on the program.

